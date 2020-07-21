Advertisement

Texas A&M Volleyball Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second consecutive year, Texas A&M earned the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 season. A&M had a 3.31 team GPA for the academic year. The team saw 11 members earn spots on the 2019 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and three student-athletes were named to the SEC First Year Academic Honor Roll.

“The academic success of our team is part of our overall program standards,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “Each student-athlete is responsible for their academic schedule and individual needs. A&M prides itself on the resources available to each our athletes in order to achieve their greatest success both on and off the court. This is why we hold our academic standard as high as our on court performance. Creating positive daily habits is the goal of Aggie Volleyball.”

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or higher.

Additionally, A&M was honored for reaching their Dig Pink fundraising goals through the Side-Out Foundation. Dig Pink is a nationwide movement to provide meaningful and impactful experiences for athletes while inspiring and empowering them to come together in support of the stage IV breast cancer community. Each year hundreds of teams across the country participate in the Dig Pink Rally.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

