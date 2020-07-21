Texas A&M’s Green and Moore Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

DALLAS – Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green and Dan Moore, Jr. have been named to the 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America. Texas A&M was one of 17 programs with multiple members of Tuesday’s watch list.

Green, a sophomore from Atascosita, Texas, and Moore, a senior from Beaumont, Texas, paved the way for the Aggies to gain 5,128 yards a season ago, the 15th most yards in a single season in A&M history. Moore has started 27 games for the Maroon & White including every game in each of the past two seasons. Green started every game as a true freshman a season ago en route to earning SEC All-Freshman team honors from the league’s head coaches.

The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December. The official presentation to the winner will be made in Omaha, Neb., at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee, scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

The Outland Trophy, now in its 75th year, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

Texas A&M Players on 2020 NCFAA Watch Lists

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Anthony Hines III & Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green