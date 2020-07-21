Texas A&M’s Johnson Named to Nagurski Award Watch List

DALLAS – Texas A&M’s Buddy Johnson has been named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America in conjunction with the Charlotte Touchdown Club. Tuesday’s watch list inclusion was the second in two days for Johnson after appearing on Monday’s Butkus Watch List.

Johnson is Texas A&M’s active career leader with 124 tackles including a team-best and career-high 77 stops a season ago. As a junior, the Dallas native posted 9.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage along with a 62-yard fumble return touchdown against Ole Miss to secure the SEC road win.

Players may be added or removed from the Nagurski watch list during the course of the season. As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week's honored player will be added at that time. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

The winner of the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy presented by LendingTree as the National Defensive Player of the Year will be chosen from those five finalists. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association's full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

Texas A&M Players on 2020 NCFAA Watch Lists

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Anthony Hines III & Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson