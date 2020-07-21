Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan native wins Texas Cornhole League Open Singles State Championship

Bryan native wins Texas Cornhole League Open Singles State Championship
Bryan native wins Texas Cornhole League Open Singles State Championship(KBTX Staff)
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan native Kaleb Batson is the 2020 Texas Cornhole League Open Singles State Champion.

Kaleb, 14, is the youngest champion in the event.

He competed against over 400 players over the weekend in Denton, where he took home the title.

Kaleb will next be competing at the 2020 Pro Qualifier in South Carolina in August.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local daycare facilities continue best practices to keep kids safe

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is taking extra steps to make sure all participants and families are safe.

Latest News

News

Local daycare facilities continue best practices to keep kids safe

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A local cleaning company is wanting to help child care facilities across the Brazos Valley by providing them with a free cleaning.

News

Treat of the Day: Bryan native wins Texas Cornhole League Open Singles State Championship

Updated: 38 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

State

Abbott’s top health advisor updates on handling of hospital capacity in state

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Dr. John Zerwas optimistic as hospitalizations begin to level off but adds that isn't true in certain areas of the state.

News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 7/21

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Madison County man charged in death of infant

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Heather Falls
A Madison County man is accused of using drugs around an infant for several days, resulting in her death.