Treat of the Day: Bryan native wins Texas Cornhole League Open Singles State Championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan native Kaleb Batson is the 2020 Texas Cornhole League Open Singles State Champion.

Kaleb, 14, is the youngest champion in the event.

He competed against over 400 players over the weekend in Denton, where he took home the title.

Kaleb will next be competing at the 2020 Pro Qualifier in South Carolina in August.

