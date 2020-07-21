Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Southern Atlantic Ocean

Advertisement

Intensification to a tropical storm is possible within the next 24 hours
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories and forecast for Tropical Depression Seven in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was located roughly halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

As of the first forecast, here is a summary for this tropical depression:

  • Max Wind: 35 mph
  • Movement: west-northwest at 8 mph
  • Pressure: 1009mb
  • Location: 1185 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands

This depression is forecast to become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. If and when that occurs, it would be named Gonzalo. By the weekend, this tropical system is expected to reach and bypass the Lesser Antillies before moving into the Caribbean. At this time, this is something to monitor but too early to know if any impacts will be felt along the United States coastline.

As a side note, this is not the same tropical wave that is moved into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. That area of disturbed weather holds a 40% chance for development before the end of the week as it moves west and closer to the Texas Coast by Friday or Saturday.

