Advertisement

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By AADMAR MADHANI
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender.

“I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said when asked about Maxwell during a news conference.

Maxwell, 58, was denied bail last week and is to remain behind bars as she awaits trial on charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. The British socialite was a romantic partner of Epstein, who killed himself in prison several weeks after being charged with sex trafficking.

An indictment alleged that Maxwell groomed the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them. It also alleged she lied during a 2016 deposition in a civil case.

Epstein associated over the years with many high-profile figures in politics and business, including Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew of Britain and the retail mogul Leslie Wexner.

“I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” Trump said of Maxwell.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges in Florida of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution. He served 13 months, most of it on work release program at a county jail.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local daycare facilities continue best practices to keep kids safe

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friends, coworkers remember Bryan woman who drowned at Lake Somerville rescuing a child

Updated: seconds ago
We are learning new details on the life of a Bryan mother who drowned over the weekend at Lake Somerville.

Latest News

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is taking extra steps to make sure all participants and families are safe.

News

Local daycare facilities continue best practices to keep kids safe

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A local cleaning company is wanting to help child care facilities across the Brazos Valley by providing them with a free cleaning.

News

Treat of the Day: Bryan native wins Texas Cornhole League Open Singles State Championship

Updated: 40 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

State

Abbott’s top health advisor updates on handling of hospital capacity in state

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Dr. John Zerwas optimistic as hospitalizations begin to level off but adds that isn't true in certain areas of the state.

News

Treat of the Day: Bryan native wins Texas Cornhole League Open Singles State Championship

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Bryan native Kaleb Batson is the 2020 Texas Cornhole League Open Singles State Champion.

News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 7/21

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.