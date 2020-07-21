UIL releases modified activities calendar, COVID-19 guidelines for 2020-2021 school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The UIL has released a modified activities calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement released Tuesday morning, the new guidelines are set to take effect on Aug. 1.

Fall sports for 5A-6A schools have been moved to start no earlier than September.

UIL 2020-2021 Activities Calendar (UIL)

“These adjustments reflect the public health situation at this time and the varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state,” according to the announcement. “This plan provides a delay for schools in highly-populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule.”

The COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines for the upcoming school year can be found here. These guidelines include recommendation on face coverings, general operations and protocol for individuals confirmed or exposed to COVID-19, congregate settings (band halls, locker rooms, etc.), practice and rehearsal activities, spectators and media, and concession stands and food service.

