Vaka will enroll at Texas A&M in January following California’s decision to move fall sports to a December/January start

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Westlake Village, California, product Victory Vaka announced Monday on his twitter account that because of the decision in California to move fall fall high school sports to a December/January start he will forgo his senior football season and gradulate in December.

That decision will allow the defensive end to enroll at Texas A&M in January and participate in spring drills with the Aggies.

Victory Vaka Tweet

Victory added to his post.

3 and out... business is business.

