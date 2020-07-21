Vaka will enroll at Texas A&M in January following California’s decision to move fall sports to a December/January start
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Westlake Village, California, product Victory Vaka announced Monday on his twitter account that because of the decision in California to move fall fall high school sports to a December/January start he will forgo his senior football season and gradulate in December.
That decision will allow the defensive end to enroll at Texas A&M in January and participate in spring drills with the Aggies.
Victory added to his post.
3 and out... business is business.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.