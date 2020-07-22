Advertisement

A&M product Michael Bennett announces retirement from NFL

Defensive end Michael Bennett announces retirement after 11 seasons in NFL
Defensive end Michael Bennett announces retirement after 11 seasons in NFL(KY3)
By AP/KBTX
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Veteran defensive end and three-time Pro Bowler Michael Bennett is retiring after 11 NFL seasons.

The 34-year-old Bennett played for five teams and was an integral part of the Seattle Seahawks’ 2013 NFL championship.

He said Tuesday on Instagram that the 2019 season, which he split between New England and Dallas, was his last. He also played for Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.

Michael was a four year letterwinner at Texas A&M and during his junior season in 2007 was an honorable mention All Big 12 selection.

Latest News

Sports

UIL releases modified activities calendar, COVID-19 guidelines for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The UIL has released a modified activities calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Green and Moore Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green and Dan Moore, Jr. have been named to the 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America. Texas A&M was one of 17 programs with multiple members of Tuesday’s watch list.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Johnson Named to Nagurski Award Watch List

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Buddy Johnson has been named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America in conjunction with the Charlotte Touchdown Club. Tuesday’s watch list inclusion was the second in two days for Johnson after appearing on Monday’s Butkus Watch List.

Sports

NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

Updated: 2 hours ago
The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Latest News

Sports

Bryan College Station Sports and Events announces the cancellations of the Aggieland Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament and the inaugural BCS Volleyball Classic.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan College Station Sports and Events
As a result of mandates released today by the Texas University Interscholastic League, Bryan College Station Sports + Events regrets to announce the cancellations of the Aggieland Invitational as well as the inaugural BCS Volleyball Classic.

Sports

Gary Blair named a Top 100 Influential Person in Women’s College Basketball

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Collins/Texas A&M Sports Communications
Texas A&M Head Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Blair was named to the 2020 Silver Waves Media 100 Most Influential People in Women’s College Basketball list on Tuesday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Hines and Johnson Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Updated: 23 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Anthony Hines III and Buddy Johnson have been named to the 2020 Butkus Award Watch List, announced Monday by the Butkus Foundation.

Sports

Jets agree to terms with Aggie Braden Mann

Updated: 23 hours ago
Former Texas A&M Punter Braden Mann is the newest official Aggie in the NFL.

Sports

SWAC moves football, fall sports to the spring

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced on Monday they’re moving fall sports competition to the spring.

Sports

Vaka will enroll at Texas A&M in January

Updated: 23 hours ago
Vaka will enroll at Texas A&M in January following California’s decision to move fall sports to a December/January start