BCS Chamber: Services for those struggling to pay utility bills and finding employment during pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities have resumed service cutoffs and it has many worried about being left in the dark and in the heat during the pandemic. Some of those customers voiced their concerns in protest on Monday.

The BCS Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Glen Brewer says that the focus now is to open the over 1,500 local businesses safely and get people back to work so they can start earning a paycheck. He encouraged those struggling with paying to call the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s 2-1-1 program, a free information call center.

Delivery services, food services, grocery stores, and others are still in high demand for employees.

“They are all looking for jobs. I think there is going to be a wide level of employment options available. It is just going to be slow coming,” said Brewer.

