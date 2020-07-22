Bombers beat Chanclas 6-1 moving into first place in TCL South

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Brazos Valley Bombers won the first of a three-game series against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas, 6-1. The Bombers leapfrogged the Flying Chanclas in the standings as a result of the victory. They are now on top of the South Division by a half-game with two games remaining in the series to extend the lead.

The Bombers took the early lead with RBI’s from Manny Garcia and Wesley Faison in the first inning. Garcia did not stop there, as he hit his second homer of the season in third, followed by a three-RBI double in the fifth to put the Bombers up six. San Antonio got one back in the sixth, but Henry Bird got out of a bases-loaded jam to keep it a five-run game.

Garcia was an easy choice for player of the game. He finished 3-5 with five RBI’s. He was a triple away from the cycle. Kelby Weyler saw his 10-game hit streak come to an end following an 0-5 night.

Bryce Miller earned the win as he went three scoreless innings and struck out four. His ERA remains perfect through seven innings of work this season. Dustin Saez, making his Bombers debut, retired the side in order in the fourth. John Cheatwood went three up, three down in the ninth to secure the victory.

The Bombers will play game two against the Flying Chanclas tomorrow, July 22nd, at 7:05 PM.