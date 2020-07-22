Brazos County COVID-19 cases dropping from previous weeks

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Health officials say they are seeing some positive signs on local efforts to combat COVID-19.

Confirmed weekly cases have for the most part been trending down in recent weeks after ballooning to 700 during the week of June 24 to 30.

Brazos County Health officials reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday. Currently, there are 896 active cases. The health department says that 40 of the cases were from the mobile testing at the Expo Complex that happened earlier this month.

Brazos County health officials say recent actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 appear to be working. ”Over the last week we’ve had 402 cases reported to us which is down compared to previous weeks.... We have seen bars closed. We have seen restaurant capacity be decreased to 50 percent and we have also had a mask ordinance implemented, so a combination of all of those factors seem to be leading Brazos County in the right direction,” said Sara Mendez Brazos County Health District health promotion manager.

Mendez said despite the decrease in cases, people need to stay vigilant.

“Wearing a face mask or some type of cloth covering over your face does lower your risk of getting COVID and so we are seeing an increase in our community wearing those face masks and we know that COVID is mostly spread by respiratory droplets,” said Mendez. “If we can prevent those droplets being spread into the air then we can lower our risk of being infected with the virus.”

The health district says right now Brazos County’s ICU bed occupancy is at 73 percent. Officials don’t break down that number to show how many beds are COVID-19 patients versus how many are not.

”It’s just the total capacity that we’re looking at right now. But you know as we move forward we will continue to look, you know, at breaking those down or seeing how we can make sure we get that information reported accurately,” said Mendez. “Hopefully as we see a decline in the cases reported to us we will also start to see a decline in those hospitalizations.”

Brazos County currently has 23 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

26,460 total COVID-19 tests have been performed here.

