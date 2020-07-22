Advertisement

Chris Evans goes political without getting political

His new website is called A Starting Point
The “Captain America” star created the website as a place for elected officials to discuss policies.
The “Captain America” star created the website as a place for elected officials to discuss policies.(Source: CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Chris Evans is attracting lots of attention with his new political website A Starting Point.

The “Captain America” star created it as a place for elected officials to discuss policies.

“Even though politicians may not be an expert in every single field, they’re still the ones voting on policy,” Evans said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “They’re the ones affecting your life and I think the American people should know who those players are.”

The website allows politicians to answer basic questions about their policy positions.

Evans said each video clip is left unedited to let politicians give unfiltered views.

“In the film world when you show up … there’s an expectation,” the actor said. “I don’t think anyone expected much out of me in DC. So, when the expectation is low, that’s where I thrive.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local daycare facilities continue best practices to keep kids safe

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

National

Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death faces tax evasion counts

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By AMY FORLITI
The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd has been charged with multiple felony counts of tax evasion. Derek Chauvin and his wife, Kellie May Chauvin, were charged Wednesday in Washington County.

National

LIVE: Trump gives briefing; world virus cases top 15 million

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

National

Sen. David Perdue reflects on late Rep. John Lewis' legacy

Updated: 29 minutes ago

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds coronavirus task force briefing

Updated: 29 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is scheduled to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.

News

Standoff underway in Grimes County after welfare check

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Heather Falls
No threat to the public as standoff continues in Grimes County