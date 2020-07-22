City of Bryan responds to worker’s compensation claims made by Bryan Firefighters Association

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Firefighters Association made a statement during a Bryan city council meeting last week asking for worker’s compensation should a Bryan firefighter test positive for COVID-19. The association cited the Texas Government Code 607.054.

“A firefighter, peace officer, or emergency medical technician who suffers from tuberculosis, or any other disease or illness of the lungs or respiratory tract that has a statistically positive correlation with service as a firefighter, peace officer, or emergency medical technician, that results in death or total or partial disability is presumed to have contracted the disease or illness during the course and scope of employment as a firefighter, peace officer, or emergency medical technician.”

The City of Bryan has responded to that claim stating that “Texas law does not state that COVID-19 is automatically presumed to have been contracted on the job,” according to the statement.

The city did state that Texas Worker’s Compensation law covers an exposure to COVID-19, and the City of Bryan will continue to follow that process.

“If the Texas Legislature changes the state law (Texas Government Code 607) to include COVID-19 in the list of illnesses which are presumed to be work-related, the City of Bryan will comply with that new law,” according to the statement. “Any information that states or implies the City is not following State law and does not plan to cover eligible work-related claims is inaccurate.”

