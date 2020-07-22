Congressman Flores says he will support Pete Sessions for District 17 seat

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday morning, Congressman Bill Flores chatted with BVTM via Skype.

We asked Flores about Renee Swann coming up short behind Pete Session in the Republican race for District 17 last week. Congressman Flores had previously endorsed Swann to be his replacement, but said he will now support Sessions over the Democratic nominee Rick Kenney.

“At the end of the day, I always trust the voters and I think the voters made the decision they felt was appropriate and I will definitely be supporting Pete Sessions,” Flores continued. “Rick Kenney hasn’t gotten off to a good start. Just yesterday, he sent an email blast to people supporting the anarchists in Portland over the law enforcement officials that are trying to keep the city safe.”

On Tuesday, the House passed the NDAA which would authorize appropriations for Defense Department activities for the fiscal year 2021. It also includes a provision that would rename military bases and facilities bearing the names of people who served in the Confederacy. But President Donald Trump is threatening to veto the bill if that provision is included.

Congressman Flores believes it is something we need to look at, but he says he doesn’t necessarily support it.

“Not everybody that participated in the Confederacy believed in slave ownership, so as they take a case-by-case look, I think it’s a review process that would work out OK,” Flores continued. “I don’t believe he will veto it at the end of the day.”

Texas continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Congressman Flores says they’re trying to negotiate another round of recovery to help the economy get on track.

“The challenge is there are philosophical differences between the two sides of the aisle about how this should work,” Flores continued. “Republicans believe we should have payroll tax breaks and things like that to help hardworking American families. On the other hand, the Democrats are focused on trying to have large increases on unemployment compensation, which discourages people from working.”

Flores also stressed the importance of liability protection over those businesses and schools trying to reopen.

“That’s so that they don’t have to worry about a bunch of lawsuits trying to shut them back down again.”

