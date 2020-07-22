Advertisement

Continued focus on the Gulf of Mexico for potential weekend rain

Regardless of organization, parts of Texas will get a good soaking
By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Early Wednesday brings the same message we have seen for most of this week - rain is coming for the state of Texas by this weekend. However, the question is still where and how much.

The National Hurricane Center has now placed a 50% chance for development into tropical depression or stronger with the system in the Gulf of Mexico.
The latest from the National Hurricane Center now places a 50% chance for organization into tropical depression or stronger with the much-advertised system in the Gulf of Mexico. Wednesday and Thursday will be crucial days to watch and see how it strengthens (or doesn’t) in open gulf waters. Very warm sea surface temperatures may fuel some strengthening, but stronger upper level winds that will steer this system westward may also work against dramatic strengthening in the coming days.

There are some elements to the forecast we still need to iron out in the coming days. For all intents and purposes, the forecast for the Brazos Valley largely remains the same, for now. Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms look likely before the end of Friday and into at least the first half of the weekend, with most of us tallying 1-2″ or more before the weekend is done.

If the track of this system moves a little farther south, totals may be adjusted down. If the track moves farther north, or the system strengthens more than currently expected, numbers may come up.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft may fly to investigate the system later today, if deemed necessary by the NHC. This system is still expected in the western Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week, as early as Thursday.

Wednesday Morning Live Weather Update

Active tropics! Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic and eyes are on the system in the Gulf of Mexico! Let's get you caught up

Posted by KBTX Media on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HURRICANE SEASON CAN BE FOUND IN THE HURRICANE CENTER OF KBTX.COM

