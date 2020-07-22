Drier, Hotter Thursday. Development Expected in the Gulf

Scattered rain dotted the Brazos Valley Wednesday. A glancing shower for many, pockets of brief, heavy rain for some...and still dry for many. The atmosphere dries out Thursday -- that will bring the rain chance down, clear out some of the clouds, and drive temperatures back up tomorrow. Highs are slated for the mid-90s, heat index values runs 100° - 105°, and just a bleak 20% shot at rain between 3pm and 6pm.

All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical system is expected to develop over the next day or so. By Friday or Saturday, a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected on the Texas Coast -- currently estimated somewhere around the Middle Texas Coast. At this point, we do not anticipate direct impacts to the Brazos Valley, but an uptick in the rain chance is expected due to a surge of tropical moisture filling the atmosphere. Scattered rain chance gets a boost Friday (40%) before increasing to a decent chance (60%) both Saturday and Sunday. Highest rainfall totals with this system is expected west and south of the Brazos Valley through Sunday, but localized 1″ to 2″ is not ruled out locally. Keep an eye on that weekend forecast -- it all comes down to what happens in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 96. Heat index: 100 - 105. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 94. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.