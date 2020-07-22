Federal prison camp staff member tests positive for COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One staff member at the Bryan federal prison camp has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

The website doesn’t give any other details about the positive case. The facility on Ursuline Drive houses 620 female inmates. According to the BOP website, no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bureau of Prisons reports 4,247 federal inmates and 385 BOP staff have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide.

KBTX is reaching out to officials for more information.

