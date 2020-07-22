Few downpours possible ahead of potential gulf activity this weekend

We’ll give it another shot today! Rain evaded the Brazos Valley yesterday, but enough deep moisture is left over that a little bit of afternoon sun will likely pop up at least a few downpours across the area this afternoon. We’ll go for about 40% coverage of showers and storms today, then go for a stray storm at most on Thursday while we await the much-advertised gulf disturbance for the end of the week and weekend.

Organization of this system is still possible, but very much in question over the next couple days. As it stews in the gulf today and tomorrow, we’ll get a clearer picture. As of right now, the forecast for our area remains relatively unchanged, in that we’ll keep an eye on Friday and Saturday specifically for our best rain chance with this system, and go for widespread totals of 1 to 2 inches before next week arrive. This is a forecast to keep eyes on, what happens in the Gulf in the coming days will dictate if our rain chance comes up or down by the start of the weekend...

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered rain. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 96. Heat index: 100 - 105. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.