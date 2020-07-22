Advertisement

Few downpours possible ahead of potential gulf activity this weekend

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll give it another shot today! Rain evaded the Brazos Valley yesterday, but enough deep moisture is left over that a little bit of afternoon sun will likely pop up at least a few downpours across the area this afternoon. We’ll go for about 40% coverage of showers and storms today, then go for a stray storm at most on Thursday while we await the much-advertised gulf disturbance for the end of the week and weekend.

Organization of this system is still possible, but very much in question over the next couple days. As it stews in the gulf today and tomorrow, we’ll get a clearer picture. As of right now, the forecast for our area remains relatively unchanged, in that we’ll keep an eye on Friday and Saturday specifically for our best rain chance with this system, and go for widespread totals of 1 to 2 inches before next week arrive. This is a forecast to keep eyes on, what happens in the Gulf in the coming days will dictate if our rain chance comes up or down by the start of the weekend...

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered rain. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 96. Heat index: 100 - 105. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Monitoring the Gulf for Tropical Development

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Daily shot at rain begins and ends the work week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Slugs of Tropical Moisture Increase Chance for Rain

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Gearing Up For Better Rain Chances

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Temperatures Returning Closer to Average

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Daily rain chance returns, heat, of course, stays

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Spot of Rain to an Odd Shower Possible Friday!

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

More reasonable, closer to seasonable

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.