John Friebele named executive director of Destination Bryan

Destination Bryan is set to open its doors Aug. 1
Downtown Bryan
Downtown Bryan(Kendall Hogan)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is a new destination marketing organization created by the City of Bryan. The organization’s purpose is to promote all of Bryan’s tourism destinations.

Destination Bryan is set to open its doors Aug. 1, and to help with that goal, the city has named John Friebele as the executive director of the organization.

“While I’ve had the opportunity to promote the City of Bryan through [Experience BCS], I’m eager to continue this by leading the establishment of its own, dedicated, destination marketing organization,” said Friebele in an announcement. “The support from everyone in the city for Destination Bryan has been unbelievable, making me even more excited to get started on furthering tourism efforts for the community.”

The organization will tell Bryan’s story “as a community that is proud of its heritage, celebrates its diversity and offers unique experiences to its visitors,” according to a press release.

 “Through Destination Bryan, we’ll be able to promote the essence or identity of the city and package together the assets that make it a great place to experience during a visitors stay,” said Friebele. “With successful events and attractions already in place, and through the continued development of areas such as Lake Walk, Midtown, and others, now is the time to focus on expanding tourism efforts and create as much impact as possible for the community. Especially as we begin to turn toward safe economic recovery, tourism will be important in order to provide new dollars coming into the city’s businesses and hotels to stimulate the economy.”

