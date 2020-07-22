Lake supervisors remind people to stay safe on the water this summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local lake managers are reminding you to stay safe on the water.

Representatives with Lake Bryan tell us they’ve had record attendance after reopening in May and they want to reduce the risk of drowning.

On Saturday a Bryan woman, Olivia Paige Sweeney, drowned over at Lake Somerville after rescuing a child.

We have more on that story here.

Earlier this month “Glee” Actress Naya Rivera drowned at a California lake.

Lake Bryan’s supervisor tells us people should be aware of drop-offs and weather conditions when in open water.

”Just with most lakes we don’t have any lifeguards on duty regularly so you know that risk is kind of borne by you so we really recommend that most people wear life jackets especially if you’re not comfortable in the water and of course children. And also to swim with a buddy. Never swim alone,” said Meagan Brown, BTU’s Lake Bryan Supervisor.

Other advice includes having a good ratio of adults watching kids in the water and adults should monitor their alcohol intake at lakes.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.