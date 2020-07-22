Local private schools requiring in-person learning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The ability to socially distance students and providing online learning tools varies from school to school.

Private schools like Allen Academy and Brazos Christian School do not plan to give students an online learning option.

“They need to be in school, on-campus, face to face with our faculty,” said Mike Notaro, Allen Academy Interim Headmaster.

Notaro says the strain on teachers helped him make that decision.

“I’m just concerned about the extra work that virtual classes put on the faculty members,” said Notaro.

Brazos Christian School Headmaster, Jeffrey McMaster says in order to maintain a high-quality standard of education doing both isn’t an option.

“To ask a teacher to do both, when each requires so much work to do, it’s beyond the capacity for teachers to be able to do both of those and do them well,” said McMaster.

Both headmasters say the majority of their parents want their kids to do in-person learning.

McMaster says they'll be limiting contact among students by taking the cohort approach.

“There’s not enough space in the classroom to place every kid six feet apart so what we can do is minimize the interaction between groups,” said McMaster.

Notaro says they'll be taking a different approach, utilizing the space they have.

“We can spread them out, our classrooms are very large so we have no problem social distancing with the number of kids we have in each class,” said Notaro.

Both schools will require face masks coverings for fourth grade and up.

As a question of religious liberty, Brazos Christian School is not mandated by the state to require students to wear masks but McMaster says masks will make up for times when students aren’t socially distant.

“For us, a greater benefit is that face covering minimizes the definition of close contact,” said McMaster. “We’re getting clear three sided desks shields that we can put on every desk third grade and down.”

Notaro says Allen Academy will also be providing teachers with those same desk shields

Both headmasters say they do have plans in place in case the schools or certain grades have to make the switch to online learning. A different learning style will be offered to students who become ill during the school year.

“All the steps that we’re taking are intended to be able to let us open school and be able to stay open,” said McMaster.

Notaro says he is also working on a learning option for students who have medical issues or have family members that are immunocompromised.

“We’re doing everything practically possible that we can do to protect our students, families, and our faculty,” said Notaro.

Both schools are still accepting new students.

