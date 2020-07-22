Advertisement

Local school districts waiting on middle school sports guidance

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The UIL released modified activities schedules for the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday.

Bryan ISD Director of Athletics Janice Williamson says that schedule doesn't apply to middle school sports.

Williamson says she spoke to UIL officials who say football will likely have a different start date. However other sport schedules will likely depend on the district’s calendar.

"We're not sure exactly how many fans will be allowed into our stadiums or our gymnasiums, but at least we have a good feeling that we are going to be able to proceed and offer those kids the sports that they so desire," said Williamson.

Williamson says UIL tells her middle school sports guidance will be released sometime this week.

