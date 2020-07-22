Advertisement

Man arrested for exposing himself in College Station parking lot

Investigators matched his vehicle to one found on the store's surveillance cameras.
Generic Arrest
Generic Arrest(AP Images)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is being charged with indecent exposure after police say he exposed himself to a woman in a store parking lot.

According to the probable cause statement, it happened in a store parking lot in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue. Police said Sam Eddie Stringfellow, III, pulled up next to a woman sitting in her vehicle and started pleasuring himself. When the woman saw what he was doing, she told police she wrote down his license plate number and called 911.

Police said he drove away after the woman left, but officers were able to find his vehicle nearby and matched it to surveillance video from the time the woman called. He’s charged with indecent exposure.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

