Man arrested for exposing himself in College Station parking lot

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is being charged with indecent exposure after police say he exposed himself to a woman in a store parking lot.

According to the probable cause statement, it happened in a store parking lot in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue. Police said Sam Eddie Stringfellow, III, pulled up next to a woman sitting in her vehicle and started pleasuring himself. When the woman saw what he was doing, she told police she wrote down his license plate number and called 911.

Police said he drove away after the woman left, but officers were able to find his vehicle nearby and matched it to surveillance video from the time the woman called. He’s charged with indecent exposure.

