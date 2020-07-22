Mobile testing results included in 80 new COVID-19 cases, confirms Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 80 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 896 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 42 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

23 people are currently hospitalized. Six people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 2,584 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,522. There have been 26,460 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 74 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 73 percent.

On July 7 and 8, 414 Brazos County residents were tested at the mobile collection site at the Expo Complex. Out of the 414 tests, 40 were positive. The positive cases will be included in the daily case count over the next couple of days, as the health district processes the cases.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 311

77802: 295

77803: 997

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 223

77808: 172

77840: 631

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 799

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 76 165 Brazos 896 3,522 Burleson 111 197 Grimes 239 425 Houston 68 146 Lee 40 121 Leon 82 120 Madison 118 131 Milam 45 260 Montgomery 2,407 5,169 Robertson 154 189 San Jacinto 62 124 Trinity 54 104 Walker 596 2,880 Waller 115 304 Washington 185 400

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 483 staffed hospital beds with 169 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 37 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 66 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 76 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 165 total cases and 84 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 111 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 197 total cases, and 85 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 239 active cases. There have been 290 total cases in the county and 135 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 146 total cases of COVID-19. There are 57 active cases and 76 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 11 active cases.

Lee County has reported 40 active cases. The county has a total of 121 cases, with 75 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Leon County currently has 82 active cases. The county has 120 total cases, with 37 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 118 active cases. The county has a total of 131 cases with 13 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 45 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 260 total cases and 215 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,407 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,169 total cases and 2,608 recovered cases. There are currently 55 people hospitalized, and there have been 49 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 154 active COVID-19 cases, with 189 total cases. Currently, 35 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 89

77856 - 38

77837 - 16

76629 - 10

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 62 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 124 cases with 61 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 54 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 104 total cases with 48 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,880 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 596 cases are active in the community and 374 are recovered community cases. 1,910 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 115 active cases of COVID-19. There are 304 total cases and 189 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 185 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 400 total cases with 181 recoveries and 34 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 151,059 active cases and 186,529 recoveries. There have been 341,739 total cases reported and 3,331,844 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 4,151 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 57,095cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 21 at 4:00 p.m.