Sam Houston State football participates in SLC virtual Media Days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Southland Conference held their annual football media day all be it virtually Wednesday. All 13 schools particpated during the day long Zoom Meeting.

The Sam Houston State Bearkats have been picked second in the annual pre-season media poll with Central Arkansas picked to win the 2020 league’s regular season championship.

The Bearkats are looking to get back to the FCS playoffs after missing the post season the last two seasons.

K.C. Keeler and his Kats are preparing for a 10 game schedule that will start on September 5th, but realize the coronavirus pandemic continues to effect the sports world.

In six seasons as head coach at Sam Houston State University, K.C. Keeler has directed the Bearkats to a 59-22 record that includes nine victories over top-10 ranked opponents and nine wins in NCAA postseason action. (KBTX)

“It can get challenging at times and that’s why we try to work so hard to just not worry about things like that, just live in the present moment,” said defensive back Zyon McCollum. “I wake up in the morning and the first thing on my mind is to kill weights and my day goes from there and whenever they tell me to kick off I’m going to be ready,” added McCollum.

“It’s been different,” continued quarterback Eric Schmid. “I mean with everything that has been going on we’ve had a limited amount of time to get ready but I think we’ve done the most we could with all the circumstances and we’re going to continue to do that and be reay for September 5th,” continued the junior QB.

Schmid is one of several Bearkat players that has tested positive for the coronavirus and is still recovering. His battle has lasted nearly a month.

He now knows what it is like to live with the virus and what it could mean for a player if they got it during the season.

Sam Houston State scheduled to kick off the 2020 season September 5th against Tarleton State. Kickoff set for 6pm at Bowers Stadium. (KBTX)

“It concerns me because I know, I never expected to get it and I end up getting it so I know how it works and I think the thing that is eye opening for me is if I would have got that during the season I would have been out for like six weeks. Immediately if you have symptoms or you test positive you’re out for 14 days so that’s scary knowing that if you go into a season you could lose one of your best players for four of five weeks,” wrapped up Schmid.

Last season Schmid played in eight games. He threw for 1733 yards and 12 touchdowns during an injury plagued sophomore campaign. He also ran for 112 yards and four touchdowns.

Sam Houston State is scheduled to open up the 2020 season September 5th against Tarleton State. Kickoff is set for 6pm at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.