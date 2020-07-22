SHSU medical director appointed as local health authority

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Walker County has a new local health authority.

Dr. Robert Williams is the director of medical services at Sam Houston State University.

Williams was appointed to this new role by Walker County Judge Danny Pierce. His duties include helping Walker County with quarantine and public health law enforcement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams says the SHSU Student Health Center has a strong relationship with the Texas Department of State Health Services; the public health authority in Texas responsible for directing and coordinating the State’s response to all infectious diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have also taken advantage of training DSHS makes available and will continue to participate in statewide calls the DSHS hosts regularly to facilitate dissemination of pertinent information, which has helped us to stay abreast of information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as it becomes available," Williams said.

“This appointment adds another level of security for the university to ensure we don’t feel isolated in fighting the pandemic by ourselves. It is reassuring to know that we can readily obtain advice or assistance from our regional public health officials anytime help is needed. Ultimately, the benefit to the university is that it now has a Local Health Authority who is exclusively focused on SHSU.”

