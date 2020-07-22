Standoff underway in Grimes County after welfare check
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Grimes County are in a standoff with a man after a welfare check Wednesday.
According to Sheriff Don Sowell, authorities responded to a home along FM 2.
The sheriff’s office tells KBTX that the man inside the home is armed with a gun and has threatened to harm himself.
Authorities say there is no threat to the public.
No other information was available.
