Standoff underway in Grimes County after welfare check

Authorities say there is no threat to the public
Generic police lights photo provided by MGN
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Grimes County are in a standoff with a man after a welfare check Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Don Sowell, authorities responded to a home along FM 2.

The sheriff’s office tells KBTX that the man inside the home is armed with a gun and has threatened to harm himself.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

No other information was available.

