Treat of the Day: Bryan Police get special visit from Reveille
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It may be the dog days of summer but the Bryan Police Department got a special surprise visit from a famous local pup.
Texas A&M mascot, Reveille, visited with several officers on a not so ruff Tuesday at the station to cheer them up.
Of course when you meet Rev, you have to get a picture with her which these officers did.
The officers also enjoyed some cinnamon rolls from Jeannie’s Kitchen.
