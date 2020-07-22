Treat of the Day: Bryan Police get special visit from Reveille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It may be the dog days of summer but the Bryan Police Department got a special surprise visit from a famous local pup.

Texas A&M mascot, Reveille, visited with several officers on a not so ruff Tuesday at the station to cheer them up.

Of course when you meet Rev, you have to get a picture with her which these officers did.

The officers also enjoyed some cinnamon rolls from Jeannie’s Kitchen.

We had a few nice surprises today! First, we had a special delivery of cinnamon rolls from Jeannie's Kitchen!... Posted by City of Bryan Police Department on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.