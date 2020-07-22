Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Southern Atlantic Ocean
Intensification to a tropical storm is possible within the next 24 hours
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -
The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories and forecast for Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Southern Atlantic Ocean. As of Wednesday morning, it was located roughly halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.
As of the first forecast, here is a summary for this tropical storm:
- Max Wind: 45 mph
- Movement: west-northwest at 12 mph
- Pressure: 1003mb
- Location: 1250 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands
By the weekend, this tropical system is expected to reach and bypass the Lesser Antillies before moving into the Caribbean. At this time, this is something to monitor but too early to know if any impacts will be felt along the United States coastline.
As a side note, this is not the same tropical wave that is moved into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. That area of disturbed weather holds a 50% chance for development before the end of the week as it moves west and closer to the Texas Coast by Friday or Saturday.
