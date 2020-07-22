Advertisement

‘We are not the mask police,’ Ohio sheriff’s office says

The governor issued a mandatory mask order
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it started getting calls about Ohio's mandatory mask order following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.
The Darke County Sheriff's Office said it started getting calls about Ohio's mandatory mask order following the governor's announcement on Wednesday.
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
GREENVILLE, Ohio (Gray News) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won’t be getting any help from the Darke County Sheriff’s office in enforcing the state’s new mandatory mask order.

The law enforcement agency said it started getting calls following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.

“We are NOT the mask police! Please DO NOT call us or 911 reporting someone not wearing a mask!!” a post on the department’s Facebook page said. “Come on people, a little common sense goes a long way!! Thank You!”

Posted by Darke County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Posted by Darke County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

DeWine said the mask mandate will go into effect Thursday evening for people 10 and older.

The Republican governor in recent weeks had resisted calls for a statewide mask order and instead required masks in counties considered “hotspots.”

But he said more counties are seeing increasing numbers.

DeWine said the rate of increase has slowed in those counties where masks were required.

