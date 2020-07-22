Westbrook set to practice with Rockets for first time Wednesday

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) -- Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook is set to practice with the team for the first time since revealing that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Westbrook did not travel with the Rockets on July 9 when they flew to Florida for the NBA’s restart. The nine-time All-Star revealed on social media that he had tested positive for the virus on July 14 and he did not arrive in Florida until Monday.

Westbrook had to quarantine upon his arrival at Disney but was cleared to join the Rockets for their practice on Wednesday.

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jake Layman, left, and Jordan McLaughlin during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

He said his only symptom was a stuffy nose and that he’s feeling great now and ready to get to work with the Rockets, who open the season July 31 against Dallas.

Westbrook, who wore a mask as he spoke to the media despite being inside the NBA bubble, urged people not take the coronavirus lightly and to wear a mask.

“I’m not a doctor nor a specialist, but I do know that it’s definitely something to take very seriously,” he said. “To understand that wearing a mask can be between life or death honestly ... there are people dying from this virus each and every day and it’s something that we all need to take very, very seriously.”