Advertisement

Westbrook set to practice with Rockets for first time Wednesday

(KBTX)
By AP
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) -- Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook is set to practice with the team for the first time since revealing that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Westbrook did not travel with the Rockets on July 9 when they flew to Florida for the NBA’s restart. The nine-time All-Star revealed on social media that he had tested positive for the virus on July 14 and he did not arrive in Florida until Monday.

Westbrook had to quarantine upon his arrival at Disney but was cleared to join the Rockets for their practice on Wednesday.

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jake Layman, left, and Jordan McLaughlin during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Houston.
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jake Layman, left, and Jordan McLaughlin during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

He said his only symptom was a stuffy nose and that he’s feeling great now and ready to get to work with the Rockets, who open the season July 31 against Dallas.

Westbrook, who wore a mask as he spoke to the media despite being inside the NBA bubble, urged people not take the coronavirus lightly and to wear a mask.

“I’m not a doctor nor a specialist, but I do know that it’s definitely something to take very seriously,” he said. “To understand that wearing a mask can be between life or death honestly ... there are people dying from this virus each and every day and it’s something that we all need to take very, very seriously.”

Latest News

Sports

Sam Houston State football participates in SLC virtual Media Days

Updated: moments ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Southland Conference held their annual football media day all be it virtually Wednesday. All 13 schools particpated during the day long Zoom Meeting.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Green and Moore Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Updated: 20 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green and Dan Moore, Jr. have been named to the 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M’s Johnson Named to Nagurski Award Watch List

Updated: 20 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Buddy Johnson has been named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America in conjunction with the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

Sports

UIL releases modified activities calendar, COVID-19 guidelines for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The UIL has released a modified activities calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Green and Moore Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green and Dan Moore, Jr. have been named to the 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America. Texas A&M was one of 17 programs with multiple members of Tuesday’s watch list.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Johnson Named to Nagurski Award Watch List

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Buddy Johnson has been named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America in conjunction with the Charlotte Touchdown Club. Tuesday’s watch list inclusion was the second in two days for Johnson after appearing on Monday’s Butkus Watch List.

Sports

A&M product Michael Bennett announces retirement from NFL

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP/KBTX
Veteran defensive end and three-time Pro Bowler Michael Bennett is retiring after 11 NFL seasons.

Sports

NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

Updated: 23 hours ago
The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.