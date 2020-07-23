Batson wins TCL title and turns focus on turning pro

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 14 year old Kaleb Batson will have a pretty good summer story to tell when he returns to Rudder High School this fall. The soon to be sophomore became the youngest contestant to ever win the open division of the Texas Cornhole League.

Last weekend Batson won the TCL State Championship and will traveling to South Carolina next month for a pre-qualifying tournament to gain professional status.

