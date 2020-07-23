Brazos County confirms one death, 49 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 49 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 867 active cases.

One new death been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was a female in her 70′s that was hospitalized. There have been 43 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

18 people are currently hospitalized. Four people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 2,661 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,571. There have been 26,684 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 71 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 316

77802: 297

77803: 1,014

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 229

77808: 175

77840: 634

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 812

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 74 169 Brazos 867 3,571 Burleson 112 201 Grimes 269 844 Houston 72 150 Lee 44 125 Leon 83 125 Madison 147 208 Milam 45 262 Montgomery 2,502 5,294 Robertson 130 197 San Jacinto 60 127 Trinity 56 107 Walker 622 2,920 Waller 116 315 Washington 215 439

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 497 staffed hospital beds with 146 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 41 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 71 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 74 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 169 total cases and 91 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 112 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 201 total cases, and 85 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 269 active cases. There have been 329 total cases and 33 recoveries. There have been 515 total TDCJ cases.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 150 total cases of COVID-19. There are 60 active cases and 76 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 12 active cases.

Lee County has reported 44 active cases. The county has a total of 125 cases, with 74 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Leon County currently has 83 active cases. The county has 125 total cases, with 37 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 147 active cases. The county has a total of 208 cases with 41 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 45 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 262 total cases and 217 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,502 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,294 total cases and 2,637 recovered cases. There are currently 55 people hospitalized, and there have been 50 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 130 active COVID-19 cases, with 197 total cases. Currently, 67 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 76

77856 - 30

77837 - 14

76629 - 9

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 60 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 127 cases with 62 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 56 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 107 total cases with 48 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,920 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 622 cases are active in the community and 385 are recovered community cases. 1,913 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 116 active cases of COVID-19. There are 315 total cases and 199 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 215 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 439 total cases with 190 recoveries and 34 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 151,955 active cases and 195,315 recoveries. There have been 351,618 total cases reported and 3,104,148 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 4,348 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 58,480 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 22 at 4:45 p.m.

