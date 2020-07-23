College Station City Council to give first look at ‘20-’21 FY budget

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday night, College Station city staff will provide citizens and the city council a first look at what next year’s budget could look like, as well as how the current budget could be changing.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says the city council will be taking a close look at what needs to be amended from the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.

“It’s no surprise we’ve got to make a number of cuts because the revenue that was anticipated just is not coming in,” said Mooney.

Mayor Mooney says they’ll also look at the first draft of the 2020-2021 FY budget. He says the city is going to do what they can to create a balanced budget. This includes putting certain projects on hold while proceeding to fund other city projects that must be completed.

“For example, working on the Lick Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant, that has to keep going. But then we have the Southeast Ballpark. We’re going to have to suspend operations and working on that, and developing that for a while, and there’s going to be other similar things,” said Mooney. “The water tower that we were going to put over by Baylor Scott and White, that might have to wait for another year…or two, but that will all be determined as we take a closer look and as we get farther down the road through the month of July and into August.”

City councilman John Nichols says there’s something else residents should pay attention to during Thursday’s meeting; next year’s proposed tax rate.

“Certainly the property values are probably going to be diminished next year because of the impact on the commercial properties in the city from vacancies in the downturn in their sales. So we’ll be looking at a year when property tax revenues will be impacted just like the sales tax revenues have been,” said Nichols. “So I would say they need to observe how we handle the property tax rate. I’m optimistic that we can do that without impacting the property taxes of our citizens and in a significant way and be consistent with the needs of staff and the service levels that the citizens have come to expect.”

Mooney says it’s not uncommon for the budget to change through the year.

“If, for example, we find out that we’re going to have football in Kyle Field for sure, that will give us a sigh of relief and will be able to move on,” said Mooney.

As for how things are looking right now, Mayor Mooney says the city will have to work together to determine which projects are absolutely necessary to continue funding and which ones will be put on hold.

“That’s just going to be the nature of how we’re going to operate until we see that we’ve come out of this pandemic and that our economy is restored,” said Mooney.

The city council meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday on Zoom. To watch the meeting, click here.

Here is a look at what else you can look forward to at Thursday’s meeting. For more information, click here.

Our City Council meets by teleconference on Thursday for its meetings. Here are 5 items to watch:



1) Proposed FY21 Budget

2) UCS Update

3) Connectivity to A&M

4) FY20 Budget Amendment No. 2

5) Easement Abandonments



Learn more: https://t.co/QYr4WfO2gy#bcstx #TAMU — College Station (@CityofCS) July 22, 2020

