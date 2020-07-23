Advertisement

CSPD arrest man with dozens of doses of MDMA

College Station Police arrested Vonquashon Miller, 22, Wednesday after finding marijuana and MDMA pills in his vehicle.
College Station Police arrested Vonquashon Miller, 22, Wednesday after finding marijuana and MDMA pills in his vehicle.(Brazos County Jail)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrested Vonquashon Miller, 22, Wednesday after finding marijuana and MDMA pills in his vehicle.

A total of 87.3 grams of raw marijuana was found inside, along with 38 doses of MDMA. Police also fund large sums of cash on Miller during a search.

Miller is charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for exposing himself in College Station parking lot

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station City Council to give first look at ‘20-’21 FY budget

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local daycare facilities continue best practices to keep kids safe

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local private schools requiring in-person learning

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County COVID-19 cases dropping from previous weeks

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget tackles pandemic shortfall

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The City of College Station is cutting back after a significant drop in sales tax and hotel tax revenue.

News

Friends puzzled by death of Fort Hood soldier who evidently drowned

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Christy Soto
Friends of a Fort Hood soldier found dead in the area of a local lake say they’re puzzled and concerned.

News

Grimes County’s new Justice Center taking shape

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
A $10.4 million new building is coming together in Anderson.