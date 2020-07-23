CSPD arrest man with dozens of doses of MDMA
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrested Vonquashon Miller, 22, Wednesday after finding marijuana and MDMA pills in his vehicle.
A total of 87.3 grams of raw marijuana was found inside, along with 38 doses of MDMA. Police also fund large sums of cash on Miller during a search.
Miller is charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.
