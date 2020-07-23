Advertisement

Ex-Redskins become Washington Football Team for 2020 season

The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season.
The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.

The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

“The decision to use ‘Washington Football Team’ for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community and sponsor input,” the team said in a statement. “To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses.”

Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player’s jersey number. All references to the Redskins name and logo will be removed from the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, and FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. On Monday, he hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer to oversee the name change and re-branding process.

The franchise that began in Boston in 1932 had the name Redskins since 1933. FedEx — whose CEO is a minority owner — and other prominent sponsors called on Snyder to drop the name, and he did so after launching a review process.

Red Wolves and Red Tails are among the betting favorites for the new name.

“I think it’s critically important because you don’t want to do (a name change) again,” Carnegie Mellon associate professor of marketing and strategy Tim Derdenger said recently. “You don’t want to mess this up, so they really need to take it seriously.”

Latest News

Sports

Batson wins TCL title and turns focus on turning pro

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, announced Thursday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Smith Named to Hornung Award Watch List

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith has been named to the 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Louisville Sport Commission.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 7 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Latest News

Sports

Sam Houston State football participates in SLC virtual Media Days

Updated: 15 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Sam Houston State football participates in SLC virtual Media Days

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Southland Conference held their annual football media day all be it virtually Wednesday. All 13 schools particpated during the day long Zoom Meeting.

Sports

Batson wins TCL title and turns focus on turning pro

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
14 year old Kaleb Batson will have a pretty good summer story to tell when he returns to Rudder High School this fall.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Westbrook set to practice with Rockets for first time Wednesday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By AP
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook is set to practice with the team for the first time since revealing that he tested positive for the coronavirus.