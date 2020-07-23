Advertisement

Grimes County’s new Justice Center taking shape

A new justice center is being built in Anderson.
A new justice center is being built in Anderson.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anderson, Texas (KBTX) -Grimes County’s new Justice Center building is taking shape.

Steel is now up for the new $10.4 million building being built next to the sheriff’s office.The new facility will have court space, offices for the District Attorney and other county staff. The project has seen some delays though because of rain. Construction started on New Year’s Eve last year after more than a decade of discussing and planning for it.

”It’s going to allow us to expand some and catch up on our back log of cases and help the sheriff’s department out moving, transporting prisoners are going to be easier. There’s a lot of things this building does for Grimes County and its citizens,” said Al Peeler, Grimes County Building Maintenance Director and Project Manager.

“We’re definitely excited for the project. We just really think it’s going to improve the efficiency of the courtroom the criminal justice aspect that’s over there with having all the departments under one roof and one building,” said Chief Deputy Todd Greene with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

The project should be finished by early next year. We have our previous story on the groundbreaking here.

