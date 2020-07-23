Lemonade Day BCS announces new plan and date for 10 year anniversary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lemonade Day BCS announced a new plan called “Lemonade Day My Way,” which is designed to offer kids of all ages a safe and fun way to learn about operating a small business.

The new plan goes beyond just a lemonade stand. As the name suggests, participants can host a lemonade stand their own way, which includes in-person or virtually.

According to Lemonade Day BCS, there are three different business models they will be adopting this year:

The Drive-Thru Way - Drive through Lemonade Stand (Most Classic)

The To-Go Way - Create a pre-packaged lemonade kit with the recipe. Sell the kit to your customers via drive-through or by taking pre-orders and personally deliver the kit door to door.

The High Tech Way - A full-on virtual store! As an entrepreneur, you will be selling lemonade or another product to customers through an e-commerce website.

Have you seen our Lemonade Day Experts Explain Video series? If not, this is the perfect time to watch it! Here is episode 1, enjoy!! #LDExpertsExplain Posted by Lemonade Day on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Traditionally, National Lemonade Day is in August, but Lemonade Day BCS is holding most of their activities Oct. 1-4 to make it more versatile for various learning environments.

“August 20th to 23rd is when National Lemonade Day is. We are actually choosing to do it later, so that we can try to work with teachers to implement this in the classrooms. Lemonade Day is an approved curriculum, and we have been trying to get into the classrooms to improve creativity and problem-solving. We are really looking to just bringing that into the classroom and bringing a different way of thinking about learning.”

They way they are doing this is through the curriculum featured in Lemonopolis. According to Lemonade Day BCS, Lemonopolis is a “game-like business plan building website,” which is designed to help children learn about business and entrepreneurship.

“The Lemonopolis curriculum aligns with core educational standards and is centered on the Search Institute’s 40 Developmental Assets® framework, which provides positive support and strengths that young people need to succeed,” according to Lemonade Day BCS.

If teachers are interested in implementing this program into their classrooms, they can contact, Amelia McCracken at Amelia@Lemonadeday.org for more information.

“Lemonade Day My Way” is not just restricted to younger students.

“Because we are doing it ‘my way,’ we are really hoping that older kids are going to be encouraged to participate since they aren’t going to be running a lemonade stand, which might feel a little kiddish. If they are good on social media, they might offer their services to businesses for social media and branding. It just helps with the different kinds of ideas and different creativity that older kids might want to tap into instead of having to do a lemonade stand like everyone else.”

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, the mentorship programs will not take place, so another new aspect to Lemonade Day B/CS is a Facebook group. The Facebook group will feature community business owners and sponsors who will serve as Mentors.

Those who are interested in participating in Lemonade Day BCS can also participate in virtual contests. Click here, to learn more about the different contests.

To sign up for Lemonade Day BCS and get more information, you can visit their website, here.

