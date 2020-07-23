Proposed College Station budget tackles pandemic shortfall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s hard to plan ahead for the future, especially during a pandemic, but that’s exactly what our local cities have to do right now. The City of College Station is shrinking its budget by 8 percent to try and accommodate a drop off in sales tax and hotel tax revenue. City leaders presented this new proposed budget Thursday afternoon.

One way the city plans to cut the budget is a hiring freeze. About 55-60 positions across all departments would be on hold. That’s predicted to save about $5 million alone. Some positive news out of this is there aren’t any planned furloughs.

The new proposal also saves some money by scaling back capital projects. The city is defunding an expansion at Veteran’s Park and pushing back a new baseball complex on Rock Prairie for a few years. Projects like the new city hall are moving forward as planned since the city has already gotten the money.

The city usually puts a big emphasis on travel and training for staff, but this year will be different. They plan to save about $2.5 million by cutting back on trips, consulting, and supplies.

Property values are going up around town but the proposed property tax rate would remain the same. This is the first year the city is required to keep property tax increases at 3.5 percent or else residents have to approve the change on the November ballot. The city is waiting for some additional numbers to come in, but they’re not expecting to go over that mandated amount.

This is just the beginning of the budget approval process. The city council will take three days next week to dig into the numbers, then there’s a hearing scheduled for Aug. 13 with a final vote planned for Aug. 27.

Click here to look at College Station’s FY 2021 budget.

