Six Aggies named to MLB Opening Day rosters

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Sports Communications
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Six Aggies have been selected for MLB Opening Day rosters as Major League Baseball’s 2020 campaign commences Thursday evening.

The Aggies set for MLB Opening Day rosters include Daniel Mengden (Oakland Athletics), A.J. Minter (Atlanta Braves), Tyler Naquin (Cleveland Indians), Brooks Raley (Cincinnati Reds), Ross Stripling (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Michael Wacha (New York Mets). All six players have prior MLB experience.

With MLB set to open the season with two games Thursday night, teams selected 30-player squads to break camp with the rosters to be pared down as the campaign progresses.

2020 MLB AGGIESDANIEL MENGDEN, pitcher (Oakland Athletics)Mengden has enjoyed a four-year Major League career, all with the A's. Last season, he posted a 5-2 record with a 4.83 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 59.2 innings. His career numbers in the Majors are 17-19 with a 4.68 ERA and 214 strikeouts in 290.1 innings.

A.J. MINTER, pitcher (Atlanta Braves)Minter's career is off to a solid start with three seasons in the Braves' bullpen. Last season, he racked up three wins and five saves in 36 relief appearances. For his career, Minter is 7-8 with 20 saves, a 4.28 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 105.2 innings.TYLER NAQUIN, outfielder (Cleveland Indians)Naquin is a four-year Major League veteran, all with the Indians. Last season, the Spring, Texas, native batted .288 with 34 runs, 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 89 games. For his career, Naquin is hitting .283 with 112 runs, 46 doubles, five triples, 27 HR and 101 RBI in 285 games.BROOKS RALEY, pitcher (Cincinnati Reds)Raley returns to America after pitching five seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization. The Uvalde, Texas, product played for the Lotte Giants from 2015-19, posting a 48-53 record with a 4.73 ERA and 755 strikeouts in 910.2 innings. Prior to heading overseas, Raley pitched in 14 games for the Chicago Cubs in 2012-13.

ROSS STRIPLING, pitcher (Los Angeles Dodgers)Stripling has been a Swiss Army knife for the Dodgers during his four-year career, with 52 starts and 84 relief appearances. His career marks include a 20-24 record with two saves, a 3.51 ERA and 377 strikeouts in 387 innings. Last year, Stripling was 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 90.2 innings. He boasts a 2018 MLB All-Star Game appearance.MICHAEL WACHA, pitcher (New York Mets)Wacha gets a change of scenery after pitching seven years with the St. Louis Cardinals. For his career, he is 59-39 with a 3.91 ERA and 759 strikeouts in 867.2 innings. Wacha owns a 2015 MLB All-Star Game appearance and a 2013 National League Championship Series MVP trophy.

