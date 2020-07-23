Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Kellen Mond runs ball vs Mississippi State
Kellen Mond runs ball vs Mississippi State(DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos | KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, announced Thursday. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach.

Mond and his teammates assist annually at Twin City Mission, a local non-profit organization with the primary focus of meeting the needs of individuals and families in the Brazos Valley needing basic assistance. Additionally, the San Antonio, Texas native, will represent Aggie student-athletes, Texas A&M Athletics and fellow members of the student body on Texas A&M's new Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The 45-person commission, appointed by President Michael K. Young, is made up of students, former students, faculty and staff and is tasked with evaluating diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M University.

Mond is poised to rewrite the Texas A&M passing record book as he enters the 2020 season within striking distance of the career mark for every passing category. The senior quarterback needs 632 yards, 37 completions and 15 touchdowns to become Texas A&M’s all-time leader in each category. Mond finished second in total offense, third in passing yardage and fifth in passing touchdowns in the Southeastern Conference in 2019.

Always a dual-threat, Mond is the sixth quarterback at A&M to cross the 1,000 yard mark on the ground for his career as he stands only 1,225 yards away breaking the A&M career total offense mark.

Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

“It is so inspiring to see this record number of athletes being submitted for the award,” said Wuerffel. “These young men truly represent college football’s most impactful community service leaders. We are proud to honor them.”

Texas A&M Players on 2020 NCFAA Watch Lists

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Anthony Hines III & Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond

Hornung Award: Ainias Smith

Latest News

Sports

Batson wins TCL title and turns focus on turning pro

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Smith Named to Hornung Award Watch List

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith has been named to the 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Louisville Sport Commission.

Sports

Ex-Redskins become Washington Football Team for 2020 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 7 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Latest News

Sports

Sam Houston State football participates in SLC virtual Media Days

Updated: 15 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Sam Houston State football participates in SLC virtual Media Days

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Southland Conference held their annual football media day all be it virtually Wednesday. All 13 schools particpated during the day long Zoom Meeting.

Sports

Batson wins TCL title and turns focus on turning pro

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
14 year old Kaleb Batson will have a pretty good summer story to tell when he returns to Rudder High School this fall.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Westbrook set to practice with Rockets for first time Wednesday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By AP
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook is set to practice with the team for the first time since revealing that he tested positive for the coronavirus.