Treat of the Day: A&M cadet ranks first in class at Quantico Marine Corps Office Candidate School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets member Seth Dopp was the highest-ranked graduate at the Marine Corps Officer Candidate School this summer. Because he placed first in his class, he is also the recipient of the Commandant’s Trophy.

The Texas A&M junior had the highest combined leadership, academic and physical fitness average during his six-week session.

Dopp is the third Texas A&M cadet to win the Commandant’s Trophy in the past six years.

Following graduation, Dopp said he will commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.