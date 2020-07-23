Advertisement

Treat of the Day: A&M cadet ranks first in class at Quantico Marine Corps Office Candidate School

By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets member Seth Dopp was the highest-ranked graduate at the Marine Corps Officer Candidate School this summer. Because he placed first in his class, he is also the recipient of the Commandant’s Trophy.

The Texas A&M junior had the highest combined leadership, academic and physical fitness average during his six-week session.

Dopp is the third Texas A&M cadet to win the Commandant’s Trophy in the past six years.

Following graduation, Dopp said he will commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.

Updated: 40 minutes ago