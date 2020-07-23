Tropical Depression Eight churns westward toward Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has found enough organization in the low pressure system in the central Gulf of Mexico to name Tropical Depression Eight Wednesday night.

As of the 7am update, here are the details of this new tropical depression:

Maximum Sustained Wind: 30 mph

Movement: west-northwest at 9 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 1007 MB

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect the Texas Coast from Port Mansfield to High Island.

The center of this tropical system is currently forecast to move inland near Corpus Christi by Saturday morning. The Brazos Valley and the greater Houston area has been narrowed out of the forecast “cone of uncertainty” but heavy rain will still be likely in some spots this weekend from TD8.

Morning update from the National Hurricane Center has removed the Brazos Valley from the system's forecast track. Heavy rain will still be a possibility, especially Saturday. (KBTX)

According to the National Hurricane Center, this depression -- or eventual tropical storm -- is expected to produce 2″ to 4″ of rain with isolated maximum totals of 6″ or more along the Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Lower Texas Coast. Heavy rain is currently expected to bring flood concerns to south-central Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.

Some showers and storms from Tropical Depression Eight will be a possibility as early as Friday afternoon, but this weekend should bring the heaviest rain from the system.

While most of the heavy rain from what will likely become Hanna will fall to the south and west of the Brazos Valley, 1-2″ with localized totals of more still look likely before the end of the weekend, with most falling on Saturday. Expect decent coverage each weekend afternoon with off/on scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. Since we’re primed and ready for rain, we don’t foresee any big flooding issues for this weekend / early next week, but we’ll continue to keep you updated.

If the track of this system moves a little farther south, totals may be adjusted down. If the track moves farther north, or the system strengthens more than currently expected, numbers may come up. We will continue to update the forecast on-air and on your PinPoint Weather App as we receive more information.

