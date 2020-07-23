Advertisement

Tropical Depression Eight continues to track towards the Texas coastline

The tropical depression is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Hanna as early as Thursday night.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Depression Eight continues to organize as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as early as Thursday night. If and when it does so, it will be named Hanna.

As of the 4 P.M. update from the National Hurricane Center, here are the details of this tropical system:

  • Maximum Sustained Wind: 35 mph
  • Movement: west-northwest at 8 mph
  • Minimum Central Pressure: 1006 MB

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for San Luis Pass to High Island.

The system is still expected to make landfall along the lower Texas coastline near Corpus Christi on Saturday. Even though the official forecast “cone of uncertainty” from the National Hurricane Center sits south of the Brazos Valley, scattered showers and storms are still possible starting Friday as the outer bands of this system continue to push to the west.

The tropical depression continues to track westward towards the Texas coastline.
The tropical depression continues to track westward towards the Texas coastline.(KBTX)

Most of the rainfall is expected to sit to the south and west of the Brazos Valley, but up to 1″ of rainfall is still possible through Sunday.

Rainfall chances and forecasted totals.
Rainfall chances and forecasted totals.(KBTX)

As always, we will continue to update the forecast on-air and on your PinPoint Weather App as we receive more information.

