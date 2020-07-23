Tropical Depression Eight continues to track towards the Texas coastline

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Depression Eight continues to organize as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as early as Thursday night. If and when it does so, it will be named Hanna.

As of the 4 P.M. update from the National Hurricane Center, here are the details of this tropical system:

Maximum Sustained Wind: 35 mph

Movement: west-northwest at 8 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 1006 MB

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for San Luis Pass to High Island.

The system is still expected to make landfall along the lower Texas coastline near Corpus Christi on Saturday. Even though the official forecast “cone of uncertainty” from the National Hurricane Center sits south of the Brazos Valley, scattered showers and storms are still possible starting Friday as the outer bands of this system continue to push to the west.

The tropical depression continues to track westward towards the Texas coastline. (KBTX)

Most of the rainfall is expected to sit to the south and west of the Brazos Valley, but up to 1″ of rainfall is still possible through Sunday.

Rainfall chances and forecasted totals. (KBTX)

As always, we will continue to update the forecast on-air and on your PinPoint Weather App as we receive more information.

Track of #Eight / likely #Hanna continues to shift a bit to the south (center of the storm, that is).



Still -- a further south / southwest track from the Brazos Valley means rain is still possible this weekend locally, but not to the tune most folks are looking for. pic.twitter.com/oUqWYfABUI — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) July 23, 2020

4pm updated forecast for Tropical Depression #Eight. Little wind shear & mighty warm Gulf temperatures will allow this to become a tropical storm by tonight (most likely). Now expected to crawl inland Saturday afternoon near Corpus.



Wind may climb as high as 60mph at landfall pic.twitter.com/Vvy0DBpYxO — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) July 23, 2020

Tropical Depression #Eight Advisory 4: Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Portions of the Texas Coast. Heavy Rains Likely Over Parts of Texas By This Weekend. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.