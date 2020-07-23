Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Gulf of Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has found enough organization in the low pressure system in the central Gulf of Mexico to name Tropical Depression Eight Wednesday night.

As of the 10pm update, here are the details of this new tropical depression:

Maximum Sustained Wind: 30 mph

Movement: west-northwest at 6 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 1009 MB

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect the Texas Coast from Port Mansfield to High Island. T

The center of this tropical system is currently forecast to move inland near Victoria, Texas by Saturday morning. Due to the uncertainty of the forecast, at this time, the first forecast cone does include portions of the Brazos Valley from roughly Highway 6 and points west. Bryan-College Station is currently included on the far eastern fold of this forecast cone. Assuming forecast models remain consistent, the Brazos Valley would likely be dropped from the cone in later forecasts. A shift to the north or northeast would include more of the area inside the cone of uncertainty.

Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Central Gulf of Mexico (KBTX)

According to the National Hurricane Center, this depression -- or eventual tropical storm -- is expected to produce 2″ to 4″ of rain with isolated maximum totals of 6″ or more along the Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Lower Texas Coast. Heavy rain is currently expected to bring flood concerns to south-central Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.

There are some elements to the forecast we still need to iron out in the coming days. For all intents and purposes, the forecast for the Brazos Valley largely remains the same, for now. Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms look likely before the end of Friday and into at least the first half of the weekend, with most of us tallying 1-2″ or more before the weekend is done.

If the track of this system moves a little farther south, totals may be adjusted down. If the track moves farther north, or the system strengthens more than currently expected, numbers may come up. We will continue to update the forecast on-air and on your PinPoint Weather App as we receive more information.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HURRICANE SEASON CAN BE FOUND IN THE HURRICANE CENTER OF KBTX.COM

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.