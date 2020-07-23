Tropical weather in South Texas Means Scattered Rain Locally

South Texas is gearing up for looks like a tropical storm to reach the coast by Saturday morning. What will be known as Hanna is expected to bring the potential for 2″ to 4″ of rain there, with localized 6″+ totals not ruled out anywhere from Corpus Christi to Laredo and points south. The track of this tropical system has shifted further south and southwest of the Brazos Valley. Rain is still possible as a whole lot of tropical moisture is pulled west with it, but that track further south means this will most likely not be the rainmaker most of the area has been looking for.

Friday is a hot and humid one with highs in the mid-90s. By very late afternoon and early evening and band of rain may come flinging off this Gulf system, moving from the south to the north. Best chance at wet weather looks closer to the hours surrounding sunset. Many miss out but passing downpours are possible. Saturday and Sunday feature a 50% chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder. This activity will be widely scattered and unevenly distributed across the Brazos Valley. That means, some will manage to pick up an inch or more of rain this weekend, while others will be left with dry and dusty conditions. Good news is the chance for passing rain is with us through early in the week, scattered about the Brazos Valley each day.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered rain. Low: 77. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

