Advertisement

Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC

By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon and Washington, D.C., following concerns from members of Congress and the public.

The watchdog investigation will examine use-of-force allegations in Portland, where the city's top federal prosecutor and mayor have publicly complained. In Washington, investigators will look at the training and instruction provided to the federal agents who responded to protest activity at Lafayette Square, near the White House.

Among the questions being studied are whether the agents followed Justice Department guidelines, including on identification requirements and in the deployment of chemical agents and use of force.

The investigation was announced amid ongoing chaos in Portland, where Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal agents as he stood outside the courthouse there.

Local authorities in both cities have complained that the presence of federal agents have exacerbated tensions on the streets, while residents have accused the government of violating their constitutional rights.

Civil unrest escalated in Portland after federal agents were accused of whisking people away in unmarked cars without probable cause. And in Washington, peaceful protesters were violently cleared from the streets by federal officers using tear gas.

The decision to dispatch federal agents to American cities is playing out at a hyperpoliticized moment when Trump is grasping for a new reelection strategy after the coronavirus upended the economy, dismantling what his campaign had seen as his ticket to a second term.

Trump has seized on a moment of spiking violence in some cities, claiming it will only rise if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is elected in November and Democrats have a chance to make the police reforms they have endorsed after the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests demanding racial justice.

The federal response is likely to be a major topic of discussion next week when Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee for a hearing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for exposing himself in College Station parking lot

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station City Council to give first look at ‘20-’21 FY budget

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local daycare facilities continue best practices to keep kids safe

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local private schools requiring in-person learning

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County COVID-19 cases dropping from previous weeks

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget tackles pandemic shortfall

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The City of College Station is cutting back after a significant drop in sales tax and hotel tax revenue.

National

U.S. Mint wants consumers to use exact change

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|

National

LIVE: Trump holds coronavirus briefing as jobless claims rise

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.