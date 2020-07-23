Advertisement

Wisconsin predicts $100M deficit if Badgers don’t play football

(WBAY)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the school’s athletic department faces a potential $100 million loss of revenue in its $140 million budget due to challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Alvarez wrote that in an open letter to “fellow Badgers” that appeared on the Wisconsin athletic department’s website.

“The reality is that this financial crisis threatens our ability to sustain the success we’ve celebrated,” Alvarez wrote. “It threatens our pride in what we’ve built. It threatens our position in college athletics.”

Alvarez added that “I believe we will reach a monumental crossroads in the coming days.”

His letter follows a Wisconsin State-Journal repor t that the athletic department could lose more than $100 million if there’s no football season. According to that report, Wisconsin would lose between $60 million and $70 million if the football team played a Big Ten-only schedule while all other sports continued.

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) catches a pass during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio)
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) catches a pass during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio)(WBAY)

