12th Man Foundation gives new information for football season ticket holders, donors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - More questions still remain on what the Aggie Football season will look like in the age of COVID-19.The 12th Man Foundation is putting out new information for season tickets holders and donors as they work on adapting to potentially drastic changes.

Texas A&M athletics anticipates Kyle Field could be at 50 percent capacity this fall but no final plans have been set. Season ticket holders are still waiting to find out if they’ll have their seats.

”We do pretty much anything Aggie-related you know,” said Judy Graves, a Texas A&M Former Student and 12th Man Foundation Member for nearly 30 years. ”I hope it happens you know I mean I’m not in charge of making that happen or not I wish I was because I’d make sure it happens but I think we can wear masks.”

The 12th Man Foundation declined our TV interview request but said they are still encouraging donations to fund scholarships and the athletic programs after a 10 percent budget reduction. They are also offering bonus points for people who keep their tickets or make donations.

Jamie Brown and her family try to attend at least one game a year. The family lives in Phoenix now and was back at Kyle Field visiting campus. Brown said it’s a tough decision deciding who should get tickets this fall.

”I think that the student body definitely and I think you know a lot of our big donors but I think too just the people that travel across the country or those that are tailgating every weekend that are sitting in third deck or whatever sections,” said Brown. “I think that they need to consider everybody and parents of course... I sure hope they look at the big picture.”

Graves hopes she’ll get chosen to attend games.

”You know I think they’re trying to do the best they can given the circumstances,” said Graves.

The 12th Man Foundation sent us this statement for our report:

Financial commitments from season ticket holders and donors are crucial to funding championship athletics at Texas A&M. In recognition of what they make possible for Texas A&M Athletics and in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, the 12th Man Foundation Board of Trustees has approved a limited-time priority point bonus program for season ticket holders and donors. Details on the priority point bonus program can be found at www.12thManFoundation.com

